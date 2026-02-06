Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from Spain

In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan imported 823.4 tons of avocado (fresh or dried), valued at $2.5 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 11% and 24%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased avocado from:

- Peru: 306 tons (-1%) worth $1.1 million (+4%);

- South Africa: 91 tons (+26%) worth $276,500(+27%);

- Türkiye: 166 tons (-44%) worth $249,500 (-45%);

- Kenya: 44.9 tons (+4.6 times) worth $171,000 (+5.5 times).

After a 1 year and 10-month break, Azerbaijan has resumed avocado imports from Spain (1.9 tons worth $5,700).

Meanwhile, in 2024, 45% of the 832 tons of avocado imported to Azerbaijan came from Türkiye, and 38% from Peru.