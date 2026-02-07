Azerbaijan envoy highlights social toll of conflicts at UN session

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, has drawn attention to the severe social consequences of conflicts during a meeting held within the framework of the 64th session of the UN Commission for Social Development, Report informs.

Speaking at an event organized by Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN, Musayev said ongoing conflicts around the world continue to undermine societies and economies, causing mass displacement, deepening humanitarian crises, and creating unprecedented challenges for social development while placing heavy pressure on fragile economies and institutions.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan is among the countries that have experienced the harsh social impact of war and occupation. "Since 2020, the government has been implementing a large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation program to ensure the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons. Between 2021 and 2025, more than $13.5 billion has been allocated for this purpose, and nearly 70,000 people are currently living in the liberated territories," he noted.

Musayev emphasized that reconstruction efforts are being carried out using innovative approaches, with destroyed cities and villages being rebuilt from scratch. He said the concepts of smart cities, smart villages, and green energy zones are being actively applied in the process.

According to the ambassador, the government has provided social support to more than 130,000 people, but progress is seriously hampered by landmines. "Approximately 1.5 million mines and a large number of unexploded ordnance remain in the formerly occupied territories, continuing to pose a deadly threat to civilians," he stated.

Musayev also recalled that the fate of more than 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the war remains unknown. "The lasting consequences of conflicts require not only sustained national efforts but also strong international cooperation and solidarity to ensure that no one is left behind," he underlined.