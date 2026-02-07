Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 09:20
    Pakistan's FM thanks Azerbaijan for support over deadly blast in Islamabad

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has thanked Azerbaijan for its support in connection with the deadly blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Report informs.

    "Thank you for your solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time. Our resolve against terrorism remains unshaken," Ishaq Dar wrote on X.

    At least 31 people were killed and 169 injured in a blast at a mosque in Islamabad on Friday.

