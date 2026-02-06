Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan Naval Forces commander visits Pakistan

    Military
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 19:51
    Azerbaijan Naval Forces commander visits Pakistan

    As part of visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, delegation led by the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov met with the Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report.

    In accordance with protocol, the national anthems of both countries were performed during the official welcoming ceremony following the passage in front of the guard of honor, and a wreath was laid at the martyrs' monument.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of relations between the two countries' navies, highlighting the importance of holding joint exercises to promote the exchange of experience and enhance the professionalism of naval personnel.

    Later, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov met with Federal Minister for Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Muhammad Khawaja, and expressed his gratitude for the reception. Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander emphasized that expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the defense sphere is in the spotlight of the country's leaderships.

    At the meeting, which highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan-Pakistan military relations, the sides expressed confidence that mutual visits will have a positive impact on the development of bilateral cooperation.

    Following a meeting with Commander of the Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Abdul Munib, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov visited Azerbaijani servicemen studying in Pakistan and inquired about their education.

    As part of the visit, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov got acquainted with the conditions created at Pakistan's ship repair facilities.

    The visit of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander to the Pakistan is of great importance in terms of developing cooperation between the naval forces of both countries, as well as enhancing military education and military-technical issues.

    Azərbaycan-Pakistan hərbi əməkdaşlığı müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Пакистан обсудили расширение военного сотрудничества

