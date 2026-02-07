Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Car falls through ice in Kazakhstan

    Region
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 09:45
    Car falls through ice in Kazakhstan

    A passenger car has fallen through the ice at the Kapshagay reservoir in Kazakhstan, ending up in icy water.

    According to Report, citing Kazakh media, the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations said that two women were inside the vehicle. Forces and equipment from an operational-rescue unit were dispatched to the scene.

    Rescuers organised safe access to the car, ensured safety measures and used specialised equipment designed for operations on ice. Both women were promptly evacuated from the vehicle and brought to shore. The victims were given the necessary medical assistance at the scene.

