    Gabala hosts opening ceremony of second 'Winter Tale' International Music Festival

    • 07 February, 2026
    • 09:02
    Gabala hosts opening ceremony of second 'Winter Tale' International Music Festival

    On February 6, the solemn opening ceremony of the "Winter Tale" International Music Festival was held in the city of Gabala, according to Report.

    Organized by the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and "Gilan," the 2nd "Winter Tale" International Music Festival is held for the second consecutive year in Gabala.

    The opening ceremony was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, other officials, renowned public figures, as well as Gabala residents and guests.

    In his remarks, Rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, People's Artist, and artistic director of the festival Farhad Badalbeyli said that the second Gabala "Winter Tale" International Music Festival, described the festival as a remarkable event for the Azerbaijani culture.

    The artistic director of the festival expressed his deep appreciation to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and "Gilan" for the assistance and support provided in the organization of this event.

    Following the official part, music lovers were presented with a concert program "Viva Opera" with the participation of the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

    Conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, the concert featured arias from operas by Jimenez, F. Legar, L. Delib, D. Moduno, A. Lara, A. Bixio, C. Verdi, L. Denza, C. Rossini, as well as an Italian song, the Azerbaijani folk song "I Sprinkled Water on the Streets", and M. Mirzayev"s "Azerbaijani Dance".

    The performances of soloists Afag Abbasova (soprano), Aytac Shikhalizade (mezzo-soprano), Azer Zade (tenor) and Mahir Taghizade (baritone) received enthusiastic applause.

    The program of the 2nd Gabala "Winter Tale" International Music Festival is very rich. On February 7, music lovers will listen to works by Azerbaijani and Italian composers at the "Baku-Naples: Music Bridge" chamber music evening, embodying the friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy.

