Russia refuses to hand full control of Zaporizhzhia NPP to US
Other countries
- 07 February, 2026
- 10:09
Moscow rejected the US proposal in a peace deal for full Washington control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which would have allowed the US to distribute energy between Ukraine and Russia, according to Reuters, Report informs.
"Russia has pushed back on a US proposal under which Washington would control the plant and distribute its power to both Russia and Ukraine," the report said.
"Moscow insists that it control the plant, while offering Ukraine cheap power, a proposal Kyiv finds unacceptable," Reuters added.
