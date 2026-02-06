Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

    Region
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 20:41
    US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

    The ​United States ‌is sanctioning ‌15 entities and 14 shadow ⁠fleet ‌vessels connected to ‍the illicit trade in ​Iranian petroleum, ‌petroleum products and petrochemical products, the ⁠State Department ​said ​on Friday, Report informs.

    "As part of this action, the Department of State is identifying 14 shadow fleet vessels as property of entities involved in the transportation of Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products. Furthermore, the Department of State is sanctioning 15 entities that have traded in Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products, or petrochemical products, as well as two associated individuals," the US Department of State said.

    US sanctions Iran
    ABŞ İran neftinin ticarəti ilə əlaqəli gəmi və şirkətlərə sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    США ввели санкции против судов и компаний, связанных с торговлей иранской нефтью

    Latest News

    20:54

    Azerbaijan to allow hunting in two newly established national parks

    Ecology
    20:41

    US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

    Region
    20:19

    Azerbaijani President approves regulations for Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu National Parks

    Domestic policy
    20:12

    EU proposes 20th package of sanctions against Russia

    Other countries
    19:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Naval Forces commander visits Pakistan

    Military
    19:30

    European Commission clears acquisition of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISS

    Energy
    19:17

    Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from Spain

    Business
    19:06

    Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start

    Region
    18:48

    Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed