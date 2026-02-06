US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says
- 06 February, 2026
- 20:41
The United States is sanctioning 15 entities and 14 shadow fleet vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products, the State Department said on Friday, Report informs.
"As part of this action, the Department of State is identifying 14 shadow fleet vessels as property of entities involved in the transportation of Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products. Furthermore, the Department of State is sanctioning 15 entities that have traded in Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products, or petrochemical products, as well as two associated individuals," the US Department of State said.
