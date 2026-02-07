Opening сeremony held for 2nd GİNius intellectual contest in Azerbaijan
Education and science
- 07 February, 2026
- 11:31
The opening ceremony for the 2nd GİNius intellectual contest, held in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev, took place in Azerbaijan, bringing together young employees from government bodies.
Ramil Jabbarov, Head of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, briefed participants on the competition, noting that the final stage is scheduled for May. The contest officially began following the ceremony.
The competition features seven rounds, with each team comprising five members. Each stage is contested in two rounds of 20 teams, with the top 10 teams from each round advancing to the semifinals.
