Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

    Business
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 12:13
    Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

    In January, Azerbaijan imported $4.404 million worth of cement, glass, ceramics, and clay products from Türkiye, up 32.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly cited by Report.

    During the same period, Türkiye"s exports of these products rose slightly by 0.1% year-on-year to $317.552 million. The largest importers from Türkiye were the United States at $58.09 million (+10.4%), Italy at $22.446 million (+3.1%), and Germany at $18.506 million (-19.3%).

    Azerbaijan Turkiye import
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən sement, şüşə və keramika idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 33 % artırıb

    Latest News

    12:19

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican

    Religion
    12:13

    Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

    Business
    11:57

    Azerbaijan sets conditions for pilot building energy efficiency project

    Infrastructure
    11:51

    South Korea's Bithumb mistakenly sends 620,000 bitcoins to users

    Interesting
    11:41

    Explosion at Chinese biotech facility kills five

    Other countries
    11:31
    Photo

    Opening сeremony held for 2nd GİNius intellectual contest in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    11:13

    Azeri Light crude price rises to $70.7 per barrel on world markets

    Energy
    11:08

    Elmar Mirsalayev: Azerbaijan's insurance market expected to grow at least 10%

    Finance
    10:59

    Poland deploys military aircraft amid Russian air activity in Ukraine

    Other countries
    All News Feed