Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

In January, Azerbaijan imported $4.404 million worth of cement, glass, ceramics, and clay products from Türkiye, up 32.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly cited by Report.

During the same period, Türkiye"s exports of these products rose slightly by 0.1% year-on-year to $317.552 million. The largest importers from Türkiye were the United States at $58.09 million (+10.4%), Italy at $22.446 million (+3.1%), and Germany at $18.506 million (-19.3%).