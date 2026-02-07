Explosion at Chinese biotech facility kills five
- 07 February, 2026
- 11:41
An explosion at a biotechnology plant in Shanxi province, northern China, killed five workers, according to local authorities.
Report informs via Xinhua that the blast occurred early Saturday at the Jiapeng biotech company. Rescuers recovered the bodies of the five employees trapped under debris. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
