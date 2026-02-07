Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Explosion at Chinese biotech facility kills five

    Other countries
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 11:41
    Explosion at Chinese biotech facility kills five

    An explosion at a biotechnology plant in Shanxi province, northern China, killed five workers, according to local authorities.

    Report informs via Xinhua that the blast occurred early Saturday at the Jiapeng biotech company. Rescuers recovered the bodies of the five employees trapped under debris. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

    China explosion biotechnology plant
    Çində biotexnologiya müəssisəsində partlayış olub, 5 nəfər ölüb
    На биотехнологическом предприятии в Китае произошел взрыв, погибли пять человек

    Latest News

    12:19

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican

    Religion
    12:13

    Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

    Business
    11:57

    Azerbaijan sets conditions for pilot building energy efficiency project

    Infrastructure
    11:51

    South Korea's Bithumb mistakenly sends 620,000 bitcoins to users

    Interesting
    11:41

    Explosion at Chinese biotech facility kills five

    Other countries
    11:31
    Photo

    Opening сeremony held for 2nd GİNius intellectual contest in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    11:13

    Azeri Light crude price rises to $70.7 per barrel on world markets

    Energy
    11:08

    Elmar Mirsalayev: Azerbaijan's insurance market expected to grow at least 10%

    Finance
    10:59

    Poland deploys military aircraft amid Russian air activity in Ukraine

    Other countries
    All News Feed