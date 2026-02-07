Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azeri Light crude price rises to $70.7 per barrel on world markets

    Energy
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 11:13
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market rose by $0.93, or 1.33%, to $70.7 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $71.4 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis increased by $0.92, or 1.37%, to $68.19 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 70 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $71

