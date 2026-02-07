Azeri Light crude price rises to $70.7 per barrel on world markets
Energy
- 07 February, 2026
- 11:13
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market rose by $0.93, or 1.33%, to $70.7 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $71.4 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis increased by $0.92, or 1.37%, to $68.19 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
