Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new rules for tax registration of non-residents in e-commerce

    Finance
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 13:04
    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new rules for tax registration of non-residents in e-commerce

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) has adopted in the third reading the criteria for tax registration of non-residents engaged in electronic commerce in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the relevant amendments to the Tax Code, as well as to the laws "On Banks" and "On Customs Tariff," were approved at today"s plenary session of the spring session.

    Under the draft law, non-residents conducting electronic trade via online resources and earning income from providing works and services to customers in Azerbaijan are required to register for tax purposes electronically within 30 days after their annual turnover exceeds the equivalent of $10,000 in manats. If turnover is below this threshold, registration will be voluntary.

    At the same time, consulting, legal, financial, accounting, design and engineering services provided via email and other interactive communication tools, real-time online educational services, as well as online ticket booking for scientific, educational, cultural, sports and entertainment events will not be classified as services rendered within the framework of electronic commerce for the purposes of this article.

    The procedure for electronic tax registration, re-registration and deregistration of non-residents (except for permanent establishments provided for in Article 19 of the Tax Code), as well as VAT registration, filing of VAT returns and payment of VAT, will be determined by the relevant executive authority.

    tax registration e-commerce non-residents
    MM elektron ticarət aparan qeyri-rezidentlərin vergi uçotuna alınmasına dair meyarları qəbul edib
    ММ принял новые правила налогового учета нерезидентов в сфере e-commerce

    Latest News

    13:40

    EU to provide €5 million for municipal projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    13:36

    Polish border guards detain 8 people from Belarus for smuggling

    Other countries
    13:25

    Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for its support, supply of generators

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    EU plans Energy Days in Azerbaijan under Covenant of Mayors initiative

    Energy
    13:12

    Ritter: No discussions on extending EU mission's mandate in Armenia

    Region
    13:06

    Police in France detain 9 people in suspected massive Louvre ticket fraud scheme

    Other countries
    13:04

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new rules for tax registration of non-residents in e-commerce

    Finance
    12:56

    Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

    Energy
    12:50

    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed