Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan's Balochistan region
Other countries
- 13 February, 2026
- 12:42
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.
The quake, which struck 79 km (49.09 miles) away from Khuzdar, was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.
