Ritter: No discussions on extending EU mission's mandate in Armenia

There are no discussions underway regarding an extension of the mandate of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA), Head of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia, Markus Ritter, said in comments to journalists, Report informs via Armenian media.

"The Armenian authorities want the EU civilian observer mission to continue its work until the signing and ratification of a peace agreement (with Azerbaijan). However, there are no discussions on extending the mission's mandate," he said.

European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia began its work on February 20, 2023. On January 30, 2025, the Council of the European Union extended the mandate of the monitoring mission in Armenia for two years - until February 19, 2027.