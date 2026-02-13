Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Manchester United manager named Premier League coach of month for January

    Football
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 19:17
    Manchester United manager named Premier League coach of month for January

    Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has been named the English Premier League"s Manager of the Month for January.

    Report informs, citing the league's press service, that Carrick guided his side to two victories in January, defeating Arsenal 3–2 and Manchester City 2–0. The two opponents currently occupy first and second place in the standings, respectively.

    The 44-year-old took charge of Manchester United on January 13.

    As a player for Manchester United, Carrick won the Premier League five times, as well as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

