Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    German chancellor: EU must rethink Western Balkans integration strategy

    Other countries
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 19:27
    German chancellor: EU must rethink Western Balkans integration strategy

    The European Union is preparing to develop a new enlargement strategy, with implementation potentially beginning after April, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at the Munich Security Conference, according to Report's European bureau.

    Merz directly linked progress on the issue to upcoming elections in Hungary. "Everyone in this room knows who is against this, but we must overcome it. Unanimous voting in the European Council is still required… At the latest after the elections in April, I hope we will be able to open the next chapters [negotiation clusters for EU accession] and bring you closer to the European Union, so that you ultimately become members," he said.

    The chancellor stressed that the countries of the Western Balkans, as part of Europe, should become an integral part of the bloc. "I do not want to lose you. You are part of the European continent," Merz said in response to a question from the President of Montenegro regarding his country's EU membership prospects.

    Merz also acknowledged that he feels "increasingly uncomfortable" with the European Union's current approach toward the Balkan states.

    European Union Friedrich Merz Munich security conference
    Almaniya kansleri: Aİ Qərbi Balkan ölkələrinin inteqrasiya strategiyasını yenidən nəzərdən keçirməlidir
    Канцлер ФРГ: Евросоюз должен пересмотреть стратегию интеграции Западных Балкан

    Latest News

    19:49

    Ambassador: Serbia seeks further strengthening of ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Pashinyan announces plans for official visit to Iran

    Region
    19:27

    German chancellor: EU must rethink Western Balkans integration strategy

    Other countries
    19:17

    Manchester United manager named Premier League coach of month for January

    Football
    18:58

    Over 10,000 applicants invited to interviews for WUF13 Volunteer Program

    Foreign policy
    18:33

    Sweden allocates $100 million for US weapons procurement for Ukraine

    Other countries
    18:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in Munich

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhausted

    Other countries
    17:54

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routes

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed