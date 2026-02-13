Babayev: Growth of Serbian investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector - sign of mutual trust

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia has been developing in recent years across a broad range of areas, including trade, investment, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, social policy, culture, and the humanitarian sphere, Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a reception marking Serbia's Statehood Day and Armed Forces Day.

According to him, the growth of Serbian investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, as well as the increase in investments by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan in Serbia's financial instruments, clearly demonstrate the strengthening of mutual trust and partnership.

The minister particularly emphasized cooperation in the energy sector, noting that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner contributing to the strengthening of Serbia's energy security.

Babayev also positively assessed the expansion of cooperation in transport and logistics, including in the field of transit transportation. "In 2025, the volume of transit transportation increased compared to the previous year. The launch of direct Belgrade–Baku flights starting from 2026 will contribute to the further intensification of economic, tourism, and humanitarian ties," he said.