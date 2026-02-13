Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Babayev: Growth of Serbian investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector - sign of mutual trust

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 20:24
    Babayev: Growth of Serbian investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector - sign of mutual trust

    Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia has been developing in recent years across a broad range of areas, including trade, investment, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, social policy, culture, and the humanitarian sphere, Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a reception marking Serbia's Statehood Day and Armed Forces Day.

    According to him, the growth of Serbian investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, as well as the increase in investments by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan in Serbia's financial instruments, clearly demonstrate the strengthening of mutual trust and partnership.

    The minister particularly emphasized cooperation in the energy sector, noting that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner contributing to the strengthening of Serbia's energy security.

    Babayev also positively assessed the expansion of cooperation in transport and logistics, including in the field of transit transportation. "In 2025, the volume of transit transportation increased compared to the previous year. The launch of direct Belgrade–Baku flights starting from 2026 will contribute to the further intensification of economic, tourism, and humanitarian ties," he said.

    Sahil Babayev Serbia investments
    Photo
    Bakıda Serbiyanın Dövlətçilik Günü qeyd olunub
    Photo
    Бабаев: Рост инвестиций Сербии в ненефтяной сектор Азербайджана – знак взаимного доверия

    Latest News

    20:56

    Zelenskyy meets Reza Pahlavi in Munich

    Other countries
    20:45

    Sahil Babayev: Direct Belgrade–Baku flights to boost economic ties

    Foreign policy
    20:34
    Photo

    Defense Ministry: Air Force's service and combat activities are commended

    Military
    20:24
    Photo

    Babayev: Growth of Serbian investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector - sign of mutual trust

    Foreign policy
    20:12

    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan-Serbia trade reaches $135 million

    Finance
    19:49

    Ambassador: Serbia seeks further strengthening of ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Pashinyan announces plans for official visit to Iran

    Region
    19:27

    German chancellor: EU must rethink Western Balkans integration strategy

    Other countries
    19:17

    Manchester United manager named Premier League coach of month for January

    Football
    All News Feed