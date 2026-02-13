Zelenskyy meets Reza Pahlavi in Munich

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran's last shah, in Munich during the 62nd Security Conference, Report notes.

Speaking on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine supports the Iranian people in their struggle for their future and expresses condolences to all victims of the Iranian regime," adding that he "considers it important to strengthen sanctions against Iran."

He also thanked the Iranian prince for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"It is crucial to make every effort to protect human lives. Ukraine is ready to contribute on its part," Zelenskyy stated.