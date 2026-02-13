Zelenskyy meets Reza Pahlavi in Munich
Other countries
- 13 February, 2026
- 20:56
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran's last shah, in Munich during the 62nd Security Conference, Report notes.
Speaking on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine supports the Iranian people in their struggle for their future and expresses condolences to all victims of the Iranian regime," adding that he "considers it important to strengthen sanctions against Iran."
He also thanked the Iranian prince for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity.
"It is crucial to make every effort to protect human lives. Ukraine is ready to contribute on its part," Zelenskyy stated.
Latest News
20:56
Zelenskyy meets Reza Pahlavi in MunichOther countries
20:45
Sahil Babayev: Direct Belgrade–Baku flights to boost economic tiesForeign policy
20:34
Photo
Defense Ministry: Air Force's service and combat activities are commendedMilitary
20:24
Photo
Babayev: Growth of Serbian investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector - sign of mutual trustForeign policy
20:12
Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan-Serbia trade reaches $135 millionFinance
19:49
Ambassador: Serbia seeks further strengthening of ties with AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:39
Pashinyan announces plans for official visit to IranRegion
19:27
German chancellor: EU must rethink Western Balkans integration strategyOther countries
19:17