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    EU, Iceland sign Security and Defence Partnership to boost cooperation

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 18:56
    EU, Iceland sign Security and Defence Partnership to boost cooperation

    Today, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and the Foreign Minister of Iceland Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir signed the EU-Iceland Security and Defence Partnership, bringing their security and defence cooperation to a new level, Report informs.

    The new Security and Defence Partnership further strengthens the close cooperation between the EU and Iceland and will contribute to the security and prosperity of the EU and Iceland that are interconnected.

    According to the EU Diplomatic Service, building on shared values and interests in foreign and security policy, the Security and Defence Partnership provides a tailored framework of cooperation to deepen the exchanges on regional security issues and strengthen cooperation in areas like support to Ukraine, Arctic matters and maritime security, cyber issues, emerging and disruptive technologies, economic security, and climate change and security nexus.

    The Security and Defence Partnership will be underpinned by a series of dialogue and consultation mechanisms to facilitate exchange of information and provide steering and oversight, including an annual dedicated Security and Defence Dialogue.

    In the current volatile security context, this important milestone for the EU and Iceland brings an impulse to their already deep relations, underpinned by the European Economic Area Agreement.

    defense partnership
    Aİ və İslandiya müdafiə sahəsində tərəfdaşlığa dair saziş imzalayıb
    ЕС и Исландия подписали соглашение об оборонном партнерстве

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