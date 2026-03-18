Hikmat Hajiyev discussed bilateral relations with Macron's advisor
Foreign policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 19:14
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation with Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne, Report informs.
The meeting was held in Paris with the participation of other French officials.
In a post on X, Hajiyev noted that following a telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and President Emmanuel Macron, he had a productive meeting in Paris with Bonne and other French colleagues, during which they exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.
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