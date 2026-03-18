Slander and defamation against the values of the people create both legal and public responsibility, a member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Hikmat Babaoghlu, said in his statement to Report.

He noted that such unlawful actions are aimed at devaluing the values of society:

"The exposure by the State Security Service of a group that attempted to strike a blow against the public morality of society and wage an information war against the family of the president of Azerbaijan through false news, information, and images is an extremely important step both in the context of our general public interests and our moral values and statehood values.

As it is, Azerbaijani public opinion has been formed on sufficiently intellectual grounds and is able to distinguish what is what. However, unfortunately, sometimes individuals emerge who fall into the trap of information manipulators and accept non-existent things as truth. Therefore, in my opinion, we should draw several conclusions from what has happened.

First of all, the President who has bestowed a historic victory upon Azerbaijan, brought triumph to the people, and brought peace and prosperity to the region, and his family should be even more protected by the public from this day forward.

Second, information terrorists who want to take away our values must absolutely be held accountable in the legal domain. The messages given and addresses indicated in the phone conversations disseminated by the State Security Service must be studied, exposed, and those responsible must be held accountable."

The deputy emphasized that the Azerbaijani public is concerned about who the "one sitting at the top" is that wants to encroach upon statehood, the independent state, and carry out a coup against the legitimate government of the people:

"Today we live in peace and prosperity precisely thanks to the President of Azerbaijan, his family - in the broad sense, the great family descending from Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, their loyalty to statehood, and their service to the Azerbaijani people; we are a victorious people who liberated our lands from occupation. Therefore, it is the duty of each of us to protect these supreme values of Azerbaijan. Exposing them is, of course, the duty of the special service agencies, so that we can continue to live in peace and prosperity."

The State Security Service released information about the detention of a person who blackmailed the family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. In connection with the fact, a criminal case has been initiated by the SSS under the relevant article of the Criminal Code. Azerbaijani citizen F.S., suspected of committing the criminal act, confessed to committing the crime in his testimony to the investigation and described the details.