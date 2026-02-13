Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Foreign policy
    13 February, 2026
    Sahil Babayev: Direct Belgrade–Baku flights to boost economic ties

    Azerbaijan is a reliable partner contributing to the strengthening of Serbia"s energy security, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at an event in Baku marking Serbia's national holiday, Statehood Day, Report informs.

    Assessing bilateral relations, the minister also highlighted the expansion of cooperation in transport and logistics, including transit transportation.

    "In 2025, the volume of transit transportation increased compared to the previous year. Starting from 2026, the launch of direct Belgrade–Baku flights will further intensify economic, tourism, and humanitarian ties," Babayev said.

    He emphasized the important role of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission in developing Azerbaijan–Serbia cooperation.

    The minister noted that the 9th session of the Commission, held in Belgrade in October 2025, was significant for bilateral relations. He said the protocol signed at the conclusion of the session covered specific areas such as trade and investment, energy and industry, transport and logistics, as well as contacts between business communities.

