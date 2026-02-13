Ambassador: Serbia seeks further strengthening of ties with Azerbaijan

Relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan have reached a new level in recent years, marked by intensified political dialogue and expanding economic cooperation, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljević said.

According to Report, the ambassador made the remarks at a reception marking Serbia's Statehood Day and Armed Forces Day.

"In recent years, we have witnessed a substantial revival of bilateral political activity, an increase in mutual visits and contacts between officials of the two countries, as well as significant growth in economic ties and trade turnover," he said.

The ambassador expressed confidence that cooperation between Baku and Belgrade will continue to develop along an upward trajectory.

He noted that Serbia has invested considerable effort and resources in building a modern army and strengthening friendly relations with many countries worldwide.

"Among these friendly ties, particularly valuable are those that have withstood the test of time and circumstances. Such are our relations with Azerbaijan, based on similar historical experiences, full mutual understanding and a shared commitment to the values and objectives facing our nations," Vladisavljević said.

He added that for 29 years Azerbaijan and Serbia have consistently developed a strategic partnership, ensuring full coordination in foreign policy and on issues of mutual interest.