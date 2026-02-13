Pashinyan announces plans for official visit to Iran
Region
- 13 February, 2026
- 19:39
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing in Yerevan that he plans to pay an official visit to Iran in the near future.
Report informs via Armenian media that he did not specify the dates of the trip or provide further details about the upcoming visit.
