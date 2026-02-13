Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for its support, supply of generators
Foreign policy
- 13 February, 2026
- 13:25
Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid provided to Kyiv, Report informs.
"Together with [head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration] Mykola Kalashnyk and Ambassador Seymur Mardaliyev, we oversaw the transfer of generators from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Irpin, strengthening the resilience of the community's water supply. Grateful for Azerbaijan's steadfast support for Ukraine," Husyev wrote on X.
