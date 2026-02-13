EU plans Energy Days in Azerbaijan under Covenant of Mayors initiative

This year, Azerbaijan will host Energy Days as part of the Covenant of Mayors – Climate and Energy, the local Sustainable Development coordinator Maksym Vereshchak said at an event on the Covenant of Mayors – East initiative, Report informs.

According to Maksym Vereshchak, the upcoming Energy Days 2026 will be one of the key activities under the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy. Cities usually organize these events within the framework of the European Sustainable Energy Week. He added that by the end of March, municipalities will submit ideas for events and activities to be held locally. The EU can support competitions held during Energy Days with awards, methodological guidance, and sharing of experiences from other cities.

Maksym Vereshchak said this initiative is a valuable opportunity to promote energy efficiency at the local level. He also noted that a major conference will be held in May to mark the 15th anniversary of the Covenant of Mayors, with participation expected from over 200 representatives, including from Azerbaijan.

He added that the number of Azerbaijani municipalities signing the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy is expected to grow. The EU aims to support municipalities in taking their first steps to join the initiative and assist them in preparing their Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plans (SECAP), one of the cities" main commitments.