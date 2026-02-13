Team leader: Interest in Covenant of Mayors initiative growing in Azerbaijan

Interest in the Covenant of Mayors initiative is increasing in Azerbaijan, Christophe Frering, Team Leader of the Covenant of Mayors – East, stated during an event dedicated to the Covenant of Mayors – Eastern Partnership (CoM East), an EU-funded initiative, Report informs.

Frering noted that the main goal of activities within the Covenant of Mayors is to equip cities with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions: "We see growing interest from Azerbaijan. Our role is to provide municipalities with clear information, practical tools, and real examples so they can decide whether and how to join the initiative."

He emphasized that globally, climate targets are aligned with the European Union's strategy to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030: "In 2025, we also adopted climate neutrality goals in line with the EU strategy. For the EU, the target is an 80–95% reduction by 2050. This is very ambitious. But we said that by 2050 we aim to achieve a 60% reduction. So, we still have plenty of time to work together until 2050."