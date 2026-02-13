Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Team leader: Interest in Covenant of Mayors initiative growing in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 12:42
    Team leader: Interest in Covenant of Mayors initiative growing in Azerbaijan

    Interest in the Covenant of Mayors initiative is increasing in Azerbaijan, Christophe Frering, Team Leader of the Covenant of Mayors – East, stated during an event dedicated to the Covenant of Mayors – Eastern Partnership (CoM East), an EU-funded initiative, Report informs.

    Frering noted that the main goal of activities within the Covenant of Mayors is to equip cities with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions: "We see growing interest from Azerbaijan. Our role is to provide municipalities with clear information, practical tools, and real examples so they can decide whether and how to join the initiative."

    He emphasized that globally, climate targets are aligned with the European Union's strategy to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030: "In 2025, we also adopted climate neutrality goals in line with the EU strategy. For the EU, the target is an 80–95% reduction by 2050. This is very ambitious. But we said that by 2050 we aim to achieve a 60% reduction. So, we still have plenty of time to work together until 2050."

    Azerbaijan Covenant of Mayors Christophe Frering
    Komanda rəhbəri: "Azərbaycanda Merlər Razılaşması təşəbbüsünə maraq artır"
    Фреринг: В Азербайджане растет интерес к инициативе "Соглашение мэров"

    Latest News

    13:40

    EU to provide €5 million for municipal projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    13:36

    Polish border guards detain 8 people from Belarus for smuggling

    Other countries
    13:25

    Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for its support, supply of generators

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    EU plans Energy Days in Azerbaijan under Covenant of Mayors initiative

    Energy
    13:12

    Ritter: No discussions on extending EU mission's mandate in Armenia

    Region
    13:06

    Police in France detain 9 people in suspected massive Louvre ticket fraud scheme

    Other countries
    13:04

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new rules for tax registration of non-residents in e-commerce

    Finance
    12:56

    Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

    Energy
    12:50

    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed