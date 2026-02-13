Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Police in France detain 9 people in suspected massive Louvre ticket fraud scheme

    Other countries
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 13:06
    Police in France detain 9 people in suspected massive Louvre ticket fraud scheme

    The Paris prosecutors office on Thursday said that nine people were being detained as part of an investigation into a suspected decade-long, 10 million euro ticket fraud scheme at the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, Report informs via AP.

    The arrests took place on Tuesday as part of a judicial investigation opened after the Louvre filed a complaint in December 2024, the prosecutors' office said.

    The loss for the museum over the past decade is estimated to exceed 10 million euros, it said.

    Those detained include two Louvre employees, several tour guides and one person suspected of being the mastermind, according to the prosecutorsə office.

    The museum alerted investigators about the frequent presence of two Chinese tour guides suspected of bringing groups of Chinese tourists into the museum by fraudulently reusing the same tickets multiple times for different visitors. Other guides were later suspected of similar practices.

    Luvr muzeyində bilet satışı ilə bağlı dələduzluqda şübhəli bilinən 9 nəfər saxlanılıb
    Во Франции задержаны 9 человек по подозрению в мошенничестве с билетами в Лувр

