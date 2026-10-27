President of Azerbaijan: Representatives of all ethnic groups and religions fought as one iron fist during Second Garabagh War
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- 27 October, 2026
- 10:42
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"We enjoy a very high level of solidarity, mutual respect, and mutual understanding, and we are all united around our national ideas. One of them is Azerbaijanism, which embraces all the peoples of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.
According to Report, emphasizing that this unity manifested itself during the most challenging periods in Azerbaijan's independent history, the head of state noted that during Armenia's military aggression and occupation, as well as the Second Garabagh War, representatives of all ethnic groups and religions fought as one iron fist, which became a symbol of Azerbaijan's victory.
İlham Əliyev: Vətən müharibəsində bütün etnik qrup və dinlərin nümayəndələri bir "dəmir yumruq" kimi vuruşdu
Ильхам Алиев: Во II Карабахской войне представители всех этнических групп и конфессий сражались как единый "Железный кулак"
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