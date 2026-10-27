President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani society is demonstrating unity on all ıssues
Domestic policy
- 27 October, 2026
- 10:55
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"Today, Azerbaijani society is demonstrating unity on all issues," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, according to Report.
Reaffirming that there are no internal risks in Azerbaijan, the head of state noted: "All the potential risks are coming from beyond our boundaries, and ideological risks are as dangerous as physical risks. Therefore, we must always be alert. We must be fully committed to protecting our identity, statehood, independence, and way of life."
İlham Əliyev: Bütün potensial risklər hüdudlarımızdan kənardan gəlir
Ильхам Алиев: Общество Азербайджана демонстрирует единство по всем вопросам
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