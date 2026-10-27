Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani society is demonstrating unity on all ıssues

    Domestic policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 10:55
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani society is demonstrating unity on all ıssues

    "Today, Azerbaijani society is demonstrating unity on all issues," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, according to Report.

    Reaffirming that there are no internal risks in Azerbaijan, the head of state noted: "All the potential risks are coming from beyond our boundaries, and ideological risks are as dangerous as physical risks. Therefore, we must always be alert. We must be fully committed to protecting our identity, statehood, independence, and way of life."

    Ilham Aliyev 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    İlham Əliyev: Bütün potensial risklər hüdudlarımızdan kənardan gəlir
    Ильхам Алиев: Общество Азербайджана демонстрирует единство по всем вопросам
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    11:59
    ICESCO, Azerbaijan joint efforts restore schools in Syria, promote girls' education in Africa
    Foreign policy
    11:57
    Azerbaijan welcomes UAE minister's candidacy for UN Secretary-General
    Foreign policy
    11:45
    Azerbaijan's banking sector net profit rises by nearly 19%
    Finance
    11:39
    OIC Secretary General hails Azerbaijan's coexistence model as excellent example
    Foreign policy
    11:36
    Zuev: UN сounter-terrorism office seeks to strengthen partnership with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    11:26
    Azerbaijani parliament holds next plenary session; 12 issues on agenda
    Milli Majlis
    11:14
    AI used in every sixth cyber offense, CyberHackCon organizer says in Baku
    ICT
    11:12
    Moratinos: Lasting peace impossible without intercultural dialogue
    Foreign policy
    11:02
    Azerbaijan national team's next opponent at U-15 World Cup confirmed
    Football
    All News Feed