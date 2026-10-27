German companies offer Azerbaijan innovative solutions for food sector

German companies possess significant potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the food industry, offering advanced expertise, innovative technologies, and environmentally sustainable solutions, Deputy Head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan Theresa Lünnemann said at the German-Azerbaijani Business Conference in Baku, Report informs.

"Discussions about the merits of the 'Made in Germany' label are often perceived as a cliché, but in this situation, it is entirely true. German enterprises can offer valuable expertise, innovative developments, and sustainable technological solutions, while Azerbaijan shows significant potential in modernizing its agro-industrial complex and increasing local value added," the diplomat noted.

Lünnemann expressed confidence that the dialogue between business representatives will translate into real joint initiatives.

She added that the German diplomatic mission, together with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK), is ready to provide comprehensive support to businesses, facilitate the implementation of investment projects, and develop bilateral economic cooperation.