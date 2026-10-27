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    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 10:52
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of its National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) National Day Saint Vincent and Grenadines
    XİN Sent-Vinsent və Qrenadini Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Сент-Винсент и Гренадины с Национальным днем
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