Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on National Day
Foreign policy
- 27 October, 2026
- 10:52
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of its National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.
XİN Sent-Vinsent və Qrenadini Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Сент-Винсент и Гренадины с Национальным днем
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