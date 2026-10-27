Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President: One of main reasons for stable development of Azerbaijan is harmony in our society

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 10:31
    President: One of main reasons for stable development of Azerbaijan is harmony in our society

    "The traditions of multiculturalism, religious and ethnic tolerance are factors with which our people have lived throughout the centuries, and which we highly value," said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, according to Report.

    The head of state emphasized that one of the main reasons for the successful and stable development of Azerbaijan is harmony in the society.

    "Representatives of all ethnic groups and religions not only enjoy the same rights according to our Constitution, but also live as one family," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Dövlət başçısı: Azərbaycanda bütün etnik qrupların, dinlərin nümayəndələri bir ailə kimi yaşayır
    Президент: Гармония в обществе обеспечивает стабильное развитие Азербайджана
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