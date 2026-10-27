Theresa Lünnemann: Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council preparing for inaugural meeting

The inaugural meeting of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council will take place in the near future, Theresa Lünnemann, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Germany in Azerbaijan, said at the German-Azerbaijani Business Conference in Baku.

According to Report, the diplomat highlighted the active development of bilateral relations, identifying Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Berlin in July as a key milestone.

"During the visit, the leaders of the two countries signed a joint declaration on a strategic partnership agenda, setting out their intention to deepen cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere. This commitment has been put into practice through the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council," she said.

Lünnemann stressed that both sides were eagerly looking forward to the council's first official meeting.