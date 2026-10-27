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    Theresa Lünnemann: Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council preparing for inaugural meeting

    Business
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 10:16
    Theresa Lünnemann: Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council preparing for inaugural meeting

    The inaugural meeting of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council will take place in the near future, Theresa Lünnemann, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Germany in Azerbaijan, said at the German-Azerbaijani Business Conference in Baku.

    According to Report, the diplomat highlighted the active development of bilateral relations, identifying Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Berlin in July as a key milestone.

    "During the visit, the leaders of the two countries signed a joint declaration on a strategic partnership agenda, setting out their intention to deepen cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere. This commitment has been put into practice through the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council," she said.

    Lünnemann stressed that both sides were eagerly looking forward to the council's first official meeting.

    Theresa Lünnemann Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Tereza Lyunnemann: "Almaniya-Azərbaycan Biznes Şurası ilk iclasına hazırlaşır"
    Тереза Люннеманн: Германо-азербайджанский деловой совет готовится к первому заседанию
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