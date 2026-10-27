Ilham Aliyev addressing opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku
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- 27 October, 2026
- 10:05
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The opening ceremony of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed "Dialogue for a Shared Future," is underway in Baku.
According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the event.
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