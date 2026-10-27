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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Ilham Aliyev addressing opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

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    • 27 October, 2026
    • 10:05
    Ilham Aliyev addressing opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

    The opening ceremony of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed "Dialogue for a Shared Future," is underway in Baku.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the event.

    Ilham Aliyev addressing opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku
    Ilham Aliyev addressing opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku
    Ilham Aliyev addressing opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku
    Ilham Aliyev 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
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