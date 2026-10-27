Nargis Wieck: Demand for food processing equipment growing in Azerbaijan

Germany is seeing growing demand in Azerbaijan for modern technologies and equipment to process fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy products and grain, as well as innovative solutions for cooling, storage, filling and packaging, Nargis Wieck, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), said at the German-Azerbaijani Business Conference in Baku.

According to Report, she stressed that Azerbaijan's food industry was developing rapidly, with its growth potential continuing to expand.

"Economic diversification is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan. Agriculture and the food industry play a key role in this transformation. Azerbaijan has a diverse agricultural base, favourable natural conditions and a strong commitment to strengthening food security and increasing exports. The opportunities lie not only in expanding production volumes but also in generating greater added value within Azerbaijan," Wieck added.

The head of AHK Azerbaijan noted that this involved processing raw materials locally, increasing productivity, improving product quality and reducing losses.

"German solutions can also help ensure food safety, supply chain traceability and compliance with international certification requirements. This is particularly important for companies seeking to enter foreign markets. Azerbaijan has the ambition, while German companies offer technology, expertise and a long-term commitment to cooperation. Together, these factors provide a solid foundation for a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership," Wieck added.