Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

    Energy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 12:56
    Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

    Energy efficiency is one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan's sustainable development agenda, said Jahid Mikayilov, head of the Energy Efficiency Department at the Ministry of Energy, at an event on the Covenant of Mayors – East initiative, Report informs.

    According to Mikayilov, steps taken at the local level play a crucial role in turning this policy into tangible results. He described the Covenant of Mayors – East as an important platform that provides municipalities with implementation mechanisms in the field of energy efficiency.

    The official stressed that the Ministry of Energy will continue supporting local self-government bodies to ensure effective use of the opportunities offered within the framework of the initiative.

    He added that joining the initiative can facilitate a wide range of energy efficiency measures, including reducing heating costs in administrative buildings, strengthening thermal insulation, optimizing energy consumption in social facilities and switching to LED lighting systems.

    Covenant of Mayors Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy
    Cahid Mikayılov: "Dayanıqlı inkişafda enerji səmərəliliyi əsas istiqamətdir"
    Джахид Микаилов: Минэнерго продолжит поддержку муниципалитетов в сфере энергоэффективности

    Latest News

    13:40

    EU to provide €5 million for municipal projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    13:36

    Polish border guards detain 8 people from Belarus for smuggling

    Other countries
    13:25

    Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for its support, supply of generators

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    EU plans Energy Days in Azerbaijan under Covenant of Mayors initiative

    Energy
    13:12

    Ritter: No discussions on extending EU mission's mandate in Armenia

    Region
    13:06

    Police in France detain 9 people in suspected massive Louvre ticket fraud scheme

    Other countries
    13:04

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new rules for tax registration of non-residents in e-commerce

    Finance
    12:56

    Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

    Energy
    12:50

    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed