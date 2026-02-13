Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

Energy efficiency is one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan's sustainable development agenda, said Jahid Mikayilov, head of the Energy Efficiency Department at the Ministry of Energy, at an event on the Covenant of Mayors – East initiative, Report informs.

According to Mikayilov, steps taken at the local level play a crucial role in turning this policy into tangible results. He described the Covenant of Mayors – East as an important platform that provides municipalities with implementation mechanisms in the field of energy efficiency.

The official stressed that the Ministry of Energy will continue supporting local self-government bodies to ensure effective use of the opportunities offered within the framework of the initiative.

He added that joining the initiative can facilitate a wide range of energy efficiency measures, including reducing heating costs in administrative buildings, strengthening thermal insulation, optimizing energy consumption in social facilities and switching to LED lighting systems.