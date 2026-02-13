Papikyan, acting US ambassador discuss defense cooperation
Region
- 13 February, 2026
- 17:46
Armenia"s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan met with the Acting US Ambassador to Armenia, David Allen, to discuss the development of Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sector.
According to Report, citing Armenian media, the talks covered bilateral military-technical cooperation as well as training and professional exchanges between armed forces, including joint exercises.
Papikyan and Allen also addressed issues of regional and international security.
