Papikyan, acting US ambassador discuss defense cooperation

    Region
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 17:46
    Armenia"s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan met with the Acting US Ambassador to Armenia, David Allen, to discuss the development of Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sector.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, the talks covered bilateral military-technical cooperation as well as training and professional exchanges between armed forces, including joint exercises.

    Papikyan and Allen also addressed issues of regional and international security.

    Papikyan ABŞ-nin səfiri səlahiyyətlərini icra edən Devid Allenlə müdafiə əməkdaşlığını müzakirə edib
    Папикян и врио посла США обсудили оборонное сотрудничество

