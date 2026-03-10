Azerbaijan Investment Holding reviews 2025 finances of portfolio companies

On March 10, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who also heads the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), chaired a meeting to review the financial results and performance indicators of the holding's portfolio companies for 2025, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting reviewed the 2025 Activity Report of the portfolio companies managed by the AIH, their key performance indicators and financial results, including overall revenue and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) indicators. Discussions also covered the development outlook of Azerpambig Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC, the application of newly adopted legal acts on efficient management of public finances to AIH portfolio companies, and other current issues.

AIH's CEO, Ruslan Alikhanov, delivered a detailed presentation on the agenda. Members of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman of the Management Board, and Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov also spoke on the matters presented.

At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were adopted taking into account the opinions and proposals of the Supervisory Board members, and relevant instructions were given to the holding's Management Board.