Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 17:45
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stated that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, should "listen to the words" of US President Donald Trump and abandon plans to develop nuclear weapons, Report informs.
He made the remark at a joint press conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.
Hegseth noted that it would be a wise step for Iran's new leader to heed the words of the US President, refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons, and declare this openly.
When asked about rumors that Khamenei may have been injured in strikes on Iran, Hegseth replied that he could not comment on the matter.
