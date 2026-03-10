Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 17:45
    Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump

    US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stated that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, should "listen to the words" of US President Donald Trump and abandon plans to develop nuclear weapons, Report informs.

    He made the remark at a joint press conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

    Hegseth noted that it would be a wise step for Iran's new leader to heed the words of the US President, refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons, and declare this openly.

    When asked about rumors that Khamenei may have been injured in strikes on Iran, Hegseth replied that he could not comment on the matter.

    Pete Hegseth Mojtaba Khamenei Donald Trump
    Heqset: İranın yeni ali lideri Trampın sözlərinə qulaq asmalıdır
    Хегсет: Новый лидер Ирана должен прислушаться к Трампу

    Latest News

    17:45

    Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump

    Other countries
    17:44

    Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war

    Other countries
    17:31

    Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

    Region
    17:23

    Pete Hegseth: US will continue operation against Iran until its defeat

    Other countries
    17:06

    UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    17:03

    Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platform

    ICT
    17:03

    US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

    Region
    17:02

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe referendum in Kazakhstan

    Milli Majlis
    16:51

    MEDIA: Europe Press Freedom Report contains biased judgments about media in Azerbaijan

    Media
    All News Feed