    Foreign policy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 17:56
    Colombia's new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Colombia's new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Minister Bayramov.

    Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on beginning her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and wished her success.

    The sides exchanged views on expanding political dialogue and developing cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, tourism, education, culture, demining activities, and more. Preparations for political consultations between the foreign ministries on these and other topics were also discussed.

    It was noted with satisfaction that both countries support each other on peace, security, and sustainable development within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms.

    The importance of inter-parliamentary relations was emphasized, highlighting the benefits of mutual contacts and visits between friendship groups.

    The parties also discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The Colombian ambassador noted that her country's Foreign Ministry had issued a statement on the escalation, stressing the importance of de-escalation.

    Other bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest were also addressed during the meeting.

    Kolumbiyanın yeni səfiri etimadnaməsinin surətini Ceyhun Bayramova təqdim edib
    Новый посол Колумбии вручила копии верительных грамот Джейхуну Байрамову

