Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 17:44
    Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the US and Israel appear to have "no common plan" for bringing the war against Iran "to a swift and convincing end," Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    "The United States and Israel have been waging war against Iran for over a week. We share many of these goals, but with each day of the war, more questions arise," Merz said. "We are particularly concerned that there is apparently no common plan for how this war can be brought to a swift and convincing end."

    Friedrich Merz Germany US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Merts: ABŞ və İsrailin İrana qarşı müharibəni başa çatdırmaq üçün vahid planı yoxdur
    Мерц заявил об отсутствии общего плана у США и Израиля по завершению войны против Ирана

    Latest News

    17:45

    Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump

    Other countries
    17:44

    Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war

    Other countries
    17:31

    Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

    Region
    17:23

    Pete Hegseth: US will continue operation against Iran until its defeat

    Other countries
    17:06

    UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    17:03

    Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platform

    ICT
    17:03

    US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

    Region
    17:02

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe referendum in Kazakhstan

    Milli Majlis
    16:51

    MEDIA: Europe Press Freedom Report contains biased judgments about media in Azerbaijan

    Media
    All News Feed