Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 17:44
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the US and Israel appear to have "no common plan" for bringing the war against Iran "to a swift and convincing end," Report informs via Al Jazeera.
"The United States and Israel have been waging war against Iran for over a week. We share many of these goals, but with each day of the war, more questions arise," Merz said. "We are particularly concerned that there is apparently no common plan for how this war can be brought to a swift and convincing end."
