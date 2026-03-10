Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

A farewell ceremony for Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Iranian generals, including the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour, who were killed in the US and Israeli airstrikes, will be held in Tehran on Wednesday, according to the IRGC's Greater Tehran Directorate, Report informs via TASS.

Earlier, the Iranian television channel SNN noted that the farewell ceremony for the high-ranking military officers would begin on Wednesday in Tehran's Enghelab Square.