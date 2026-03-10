Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC
Region
- 10 March, 2026
- 17:31
A farewell ceremony for Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Iranian generals, including the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour, who were killed in the US and Israeli airstrikes, will be held in Tehran on Wednesday, according to the IRGC's Greater Tehran Directorate, Report informs via TASS.
Earlier, the Iranian television channel SNN noted that the farewell ceremony for the high-ranking military officers would begin on Wednesday in Tehran's Enghelab Square.
Latest News
17:56
Photo
Colombia's new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FMForeign policy
17:45
Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to TrumpOther countries
17:44
Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran warOther countries
17:31
Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGCRegion
17:23
Pete Hegseth: US will continue operation against Iran until its defeatOther countries
17:06
UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from IranOther countries
17:03
Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platformICT
17:03
US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official saysRegion
17:02