Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 17:31
    Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

    A farewell ceremony for Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Iranian generals, including the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour, who were killed in the US and Israeli airstrikes, will be held in Tehran on Wednesday, according to the IRGC's Greater Tehran Directorate, Report informs via TASS.

    Earlier, the Iranian television channel SNN noted that the farewell ceremony for the high-ranking military officers would begin on Wednesday in Tehran's Enghelab Square.

    Aziz Nasirzadeh Mohammad Pakpour US and Israel Operation Against Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    Sabah Tehranda müdafiə naziri və SEPAH rəhbəri ilə vida mərasimi keçiriləcək
    Завтра в Тегеране простятся с погибшими министром обороны и главой КСИР

    Latest News

    17:56
    Photo

    Colombia's new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM

    Foreign policy
    17:45

    Hegseth: Iran's new supreme leader should listen to Trump

    Other countries
    17:44

    Merz says sees ‘no common plan' to quickly end Iran war

    Other countries
    17:31

    Tehran to hold farewell ceremony for deceased defense minister, head of IRGC

    Region
    17:23

    Pete Hegseth: US will continue operation against Iran until its defeat

    Other countries
    17:06

    UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    17:03

    Azerbaijan attracting US company to create next-generation digital platform

    ICT
    17:03

    US-Israeli attacks kill 460 in Tehran, health official says

    Region
    17:02

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe referendum in Kazakhstan

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed