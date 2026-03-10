Azerbaijan elected to European Commission on foot-and-mouth disease

Azerbaijan has been elected to the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (EuFMD), a move that will bolster cooperation on preventing and controlling transboundary animal diseases.

Report, citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), said membership includes expanded engagement with the commission on readiness and monitoring the spread of foot-and-mouth disease and other high-risk animal illnesses.

Under the EuFMD program, Azerbaijan will gain access to broad technical support and professional training. AFSA specialists are set to participate in specialized training programs over the next two years.