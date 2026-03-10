Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan elected to European Commission on foot-and-mouth disease

    Health
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 17:59
    Azerbaijan elected to European Commission on foot-and-mouth disease

    Azerbaijan has been elected to the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (EuFMD), a move that will bolster cooperation on preventing and controlling transboundary animal diseases.

    Report, citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), said membership includes expanded engagement with the commission on readiness and monitoring the spread of foot-and-mouth disease and other high-risk animal illnesses.

    Under the EuFMD program, Azerbaijan will gain access to broad technical support and professional training. AFSA specialists are set to participate in specialized training programs over the next two years.

    foot-and-mouth disease European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA)
    Azərbaycan Dabaq Xəstəliklərinə Nəzarət üzrə Avropa Komissiyasına üzv seçilib
    Азербайджан избран членом Еврокомиссии по борьбе с ящуром

    Latest News

    19:25
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov and Saif Al-Jahwari mull rising tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    19:20

    President of Finland expresses support for Azerbaijan regarding Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:50

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel releases info regarding deceased Azerbaijani citizen

    Other
    18:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek chambers of accounts intend to expand cooperation

    Finance
    18:25

    Zelenskyy, Merkel, Walesa first laureates of European Order of Merit

    Other countries
    18:11
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Investment Holding reviews 2025 finances of portfolio companies

    Finance
    18:01

    Turkish parliament convenes for closed session on Iran

    Region
    17:59

    Azerbaijan elected to European Commission on foot-and-mouth disease

    Health
    17:56
    Photo

    Colombia's new ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed