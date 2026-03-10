UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran
UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the Ministry of Defense said on X, Report informs.
"MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," says the statement.
