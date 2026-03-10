Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    10 March, 2026
    • 17:06
    UAE intercepts incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

    UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the Ministry of Defense said on X, Report informs.

    "MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," says the statement.

