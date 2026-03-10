Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Zelenskyy, Merkel, Walesa first laureates of European Order of Merit

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 18:25
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former German chancellor Angela Merkel and former Polish president Lech Wałęsa are among the first laureates of the European Parliament's European Order of Merit, Report informs via DPA.

    "With the European Order of Merit, we honour those who did not simply believe in Europe, but who helped build it," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday.

    Zelenskyy, Merkel and Wałęsa are to receive the highest of three levels of the honour.

    Further appointments include other current and former leaders of European countries or political institutions, as well as sports, clerical and cultural personalities, including the members of the rock band U2.

    A formal award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg in May.

    Merkel, Zelenski və Valensa Avropa Xidmət Ordeni ilə təltif olunublar
    Европарламент объявил первых лауреатов Европейского ордена за заслуги

