Turkish parliament convenes for closed session on Iran

The Turkish Grand National Assembly (parliament) has convened for a special closed session to address the growing escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The plenary session of parliament is being chaired by Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

At the opening of the session, Kurtulmus announced that the government intends to brief members of parliament on the latest developments surrounding Iran.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler will deliver updates. Each minister will be given a 30-minute podium.

Before the debate began, parliament supported the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)'s proposal to hold the session in a closed format. The speaker of parliament ordered that the session hall be cleared of all persons not authorized to attend the closed session.