Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Turkish parliament convenes for closed session on Iran

    Region
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 18:01
    Turkish parliament convenes for closed session on Iran

    The Turkish Grand National Assembly (parliament) has convened for a special closed session to address the growing escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    The plenary session of parliament is being chaired by Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

    At the opening of the session, Kurtulmus announced that the government intends to brief members of parliament on the latest developments surrounding Iran.

    Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler will deliver updates. Each minister will be given a 30-minute podium.

    Before the debate began, parliament supported the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)'s proposal to hold the session in a closed format. The speaker of parliament ordered that the session hall be cleared of all persons not authorized to attend the closed session.

    Turkiye Numan Kurtulmuş Yaşar Güler US and Israel Operation Against Iran Parliament
    Türkiyə parlamentinin İranla bağlı xüsusi iclası keçirilir
    Парламент Турции собрался на закрытое заседание по Ирану, министры выступают с докладами

    Latest News

    17:56

    Iran's new Supreme Leader: 'We prevented attempts to divide country'

    Region
    17:54

    Ali Asadov meets with President of Timor-Leste in Baku

    Domestic policy
    17:42
    Photo

    Crisis of multilateralism highlighted at XIII Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    17:21

    EU removes Georgia's Kulevi Port from 20th Russia sanctions package

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Iranian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for support in delivering Russian humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    UNGA 73 president highlights deep roots of multilateralism crisis

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic: International institutions must adapt to new realities

    Other
    All News Feed