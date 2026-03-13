Ruzanna Mammadova wins silver at European Wrestling Championship
Individual sports
- 13 March, 2026
- 22:18
Azerbaijani wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) claimed the silver medal at the U-23 European Wrestling Championship held in Zrenjanin.
According to Report News Agency, Mammadova lost in the final match to Russian athlete Amina Tandelova.
This marks the sixth silver medal won by members of the Azerbaijani team at the European Championship.
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