Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ruzanna Mammadova wins silver at European Wrestling Championship

    Individual sports
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 22:18
    Ruzanna Mammadova wins silver at European Wrestling Championship

    Azerbaijani wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) claimed the silver medal at the U-23 European Wrestling Championship held in Zrenjanin.

    According to Report News Agency, Mammadova lost in the final match to Russian athlete Amina Tandelova.

    This marks the sixth silver medal won by members of the Azerbaijani team at the European Championship.

    Ruzanna Mammadova U-23 European Wrestling Championship
    Ruzanna Məmmədova Avropa çempionatında gümüş medal qazanıb
    Рузанна Мамедова завоевала серебряную медаль чемпионата Европы по борьбе

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