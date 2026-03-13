Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Erdogan: Türkiye's airspace security fully under control

    Region
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 22:35
    Erdogan: Türkiye's airspace security fully under control

    Amid Iranian missile strikes, Türkiye's airspace remains secure, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to Report.

    "Preventive measures are being taken," the Turkish leader said, emphasizing that Türkiye's main goal is to stay out of regional escalation.

    "We also oppose sectarian and ethnic discrimination that could arise from strikes on Iran," Erdogan added.

    Since the start of the US-Israel operation against Iran on February 28, three ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory on March 4, 9, and 13 were intercepted by NATO air defense systems after violating Turkish airspace.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ərdoğan: Türkiyənin hava məkanının təhlükəsizliyi nəzarət altındadır
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    Эрдоган: Безопасность воздушного пространства Турции находится под контролем

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