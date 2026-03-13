Amid Iranian missile strikes, Türkiye's airspace remains secure, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to Report.

"Preventive measures are being taken," the Turkish leader said, emphasizing that Türkiye's main goal is to stay out of regional escalation.

"We also oppose sectarian and ethnic discrimination that could arise from strikes on Iran," Erdogan added.

Since the start of the US-Israel operation against Iran on February 28, three ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory on March 4, 9, and 13 were intercepted by NATO air defense systems after violating Turkish airspace.